A new life for rental and subscription cars. This is the principle of Drivalia Future, a platform created for cars coming from the rental channel which now extends its service to private customers as well. After the launch in Italy in 2023, Future is ready to further extend the life cycle of cars by drawing inspiration from the principles of circular economy thanks to responsible reuse of the Drivalia fleet. A strategy that also follows the developments of the used car market, which is growing in Europe.

Drivalia opens to private individuals

The Drivalia Future online platform offers awide selection of used vehicles, to satisfy every need and budget. The cars are subjected to rigorous quality controls and supplies detailed sheets, with photos and all the information necessary to guarantee a transparent and safe purchasing experience. On the occasion of the launch of the platform, for purchases made by 31 July 2024, customers will be able to benefit from the free transfer of ownership and of thewarranty extension for 24 months.

Method of choice and purchase

Before proceeding with the purchase, it will be possible to examine the Drivalia Future vehicles live at some selected stores, equipped with display areas where you can view the models and complete the purchase. There network of Drivalia Future Stores is destined to expand in the coming months: to the first centres, present in Rome and Turinnew ones will be added soon Milan and Naples. Customers interested in purchasing can also count on the financial support from CA Auto Bank. From the Drivalia Future website you can access the practical information finance calculator of the Bank, with which you can request a quote, choosing the amount to finance and the monthly installment most in line with your availability. Furthermore, it will soon be possible to finance the purchase with theinstant creditrequesting instant financing through the CA Auto Pay platform.