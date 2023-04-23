A small light at the end of the tunnel for Mazzanti Automobili. The Tuscan brand specialized in the production of handcrafted supercars, born in 2002 in the industrial area of ​​Gello, a small fraction of Pontedera, was placed in judicial liquidation by the Court of Pisa but before the final word on the decennial history of the atelier of high-performance cars, a Maltese Swiss fund would have come forward to take over the brand.

The last hope of Mazzanti Automobili

The last hope for Mazzanti Automobili lies in the IFF fund which has already confirmed its interest in taking over the company, as also underlined by the words of Sandro Paolo Di Benedetto, managing director of the investment reality: “We are aware of the judicial liquidation issued by the Court of Pisa as our managers are in contact with it, and we confirm our absolute interest in wanting to fully acquire all the assets of Mazzanti Automobili of Pontedera. In the coming days, visits will be organized at the plant where the Hypercars and the entire supercar assembly and processing line are kept, including a meeting with the Judicial Liquidator.”

Bet on the green

The production of Mazzanti Automobili’s supercars has now stopped since last August, when work on the assembly of the handcrafted supercars was interrupted. The IFF fund would like to bring the company into the world of sustainable mobility, applying some green technologies that have been developed by the partners to the exclusive cars of the Tuscan brand: “The goal is to make Mazzanti the first hypercar manufacturer that will take advantage of this new propulsion. This will make possible the acceleration of the communicative wave of this innovative system, unique in its segment and never seen before”.

The IFF fund believes in Mazzanti

As stated in the interview given by Di Benedetto to La Nazione therefore, Mazzanti Automobili represents an asset on which the IFF fund wants to focus decisively: “Mazzanti automobiles is an integral part of our projects in the engine sector. We intend to enhance the technological legacy of the Pontedera company by implementing it with patents from our investee companies and partners, relating to new green propulsion technologies.”