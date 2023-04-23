A regional train collided “at full speed” with a vehicle that crossed the tracks near the city of Hannover, police say. Victims were the three occupants of the car, young people in their 20s. Three people died after a train and a car collided near the city of Hannover, in northern Germany, informed the German police this Sunday (23/04).

The accident happened at around 4:50 am (local time) at a level crossing (intersection between railway and road or urban road) north of Neustadt am Rübenberg, close to the A6 motorway.

A police spokeswoman said a regional train belonging to the German railway company Deutsche Bahn collided with the car “at full speed” after the vehicle veered onto the tracks.

She said the barrier that prevents cars from crossing the level crossing when a train is about to pass was down at the time of the accident, signaling a crossing ban, but the blockade did not cover the entire road.

Those killed in the accident were the vehicle’s three occupants: the 22-year-old driver and two women of similar ages, police said.

Only one person of the 42 passengers and staff on board the train was slightly injured.

The accident brought a large contingent of emergency services teams to the scene.

Delays and cancellations

Deutsche Bahn said the section of the railway between Hannover and Nienburg (Weser) would remain closed until lunchtime.

According to the company, all high-speed intercity trains (ICE) between Oldenburg and Hannover were canceled, and other lines would be affected.

Intercity trains between Hannover and Emden are being diverted in both directions, and delays can be expected.

Sunday’s accident came two days after a nationwide strike on Germany’s rail network led to the cancellation of thousands of rail services.

