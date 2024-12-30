Mazón’s consultation to “corner Valencian” in schools, a new conflict created by the PP in Education

Last Monday, December 23, the Department of Education published in the Official Gazette of the Generalitat Valenciana (DOGV), ‘undercover’ in the middle of the Christmas period, the hearing and public information process of the draft order to be carried out in Schools consult families about the base language in which they want their sons and daughters to study. In this way, ten days were given to present allegations. Despite the dates, with a weekend and several holidays in between, numerous groups have announced that they are going to present allegations to this order, which has opened a new gap in the relationship maintained by the department that directs the popular José Antonio Rovira with families.

The first problem that the educational community has encountered is that until Thursday, December 26, two days late and in the middle of the holiday period, the public information phase was not opened. Famílies pel Valencià, a group that brings together thousands of families, has denounced this situation, which they point out makes it difficult for many associations to meet to present allegations or for many people to present them. Furthermore, they maintain, “it makes it impossible to convene school councils or faculty to present joint allegations.”

In the case of Families in Valenciathe entity has presented five different allegations and has made them available to all citizens so that they can present them.

Thus, they consider that the final objective of this consultation is to “corner Valencian”, which they insist is contrary to the promotion it should have language, “as expressed in the Llei d’Ús i Ensenyament del Valencià; They state that with the holding of the consultation and the application of the new educational law “the presence of 50% of Valencians in the classrooms is not ensured and students from Spanish-speaking areas are discriminated against”; They believe that carrying out the consultation in a context where there are schools and institutes relocated by DANA “makes it impossible both for the educational centers to carry out the information phase for families and to guarantee safe spaces to alleviate the digital divide.” “.

Furthermore, they maintain that it is ensured that the result derived from the consultation “negates the role of education professionals who strive to create groups where reasons of gender, origin and educational needs are considered”; and they state that the point system used to choose which person goes to the group that does not correspond to the one marked by their family is “totally discriminatory and does not serve any type of educational or pedagogical reason.”

The association has argued these allegations based on educational laws such as the LOMLOE, the different inclusion decrees approved by the Generalitat Valenciana, the LUEV or the reports prepared by the Universitat de València or the Acadèmia Valenciana de la Llengua.

Mobilizations against Rovira

The educational policies of the Popular Party have already provoked various mobilizations in which the educational community has demanded the resignation of José Antonio Rovira, the last of them on November 23, and the first, the general educational strike called on May 23. . Both families and teachers have repeatedly demonstrated against measures such as the so-called educational ‘freedom’ law, which has even been appealed before the Constitutional Court. The high court accepted the appeal filed against this rule by Compromís for processing.