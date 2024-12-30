Some cowboys unleashed a real earthquake in the world of chess last Friday: Magnus Carlsen, five-time world champion, showed up to his games wearing this garment, prohibited by the regulations, and the International Chess Federation (FIDE) sanctioned him, which caused the Norwegian to get angry and abandon. Now, everything has taken a turn: the Nordic player has ‘won’ its war against the organism and is already competing in the Lightning World Cup.

Through a statement, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich announced this Sunday his decision to “test an approach that provides more flexibility to FIDE officials regarding the appropriateness of dress”, or in other words, “the dress code is still required to be followed, but small graceful deviations are allowed“, he explains, giving as an example “appropriate jeans to match the jacket.”

“In the end, it is New Year’s time and I sincerely hope that no one tries to undermine the festive atmosphere, not even abusing this additional flexibility“added the Russian leader, the great architect of Carlsen’s return to the competition.

The Norwegian player, who had announced his goodbye to the Rapid Chess World Cup and his intention not to participate in the Lightningreported on Sunday that he would play, “at least one more day here in New York [en el Mundial de Ajedrez Relámpago] and, if it goes well, another day after that.”

“We had a lot of discussions yesterday [el sábado] and we have a good relationship with the president of FIDE… Talking to Dvorkovich and the main sponsor, Turlov, We felt that we could have some fruitful discussions and at the end of the day I decided to play“Carlsen explained about his decision to return to competing on the circuit.

The competition started this Monday with the five-time world champion showing up to his games with jeans, shirt and jacketthe same outfit that caused him to receive a $200 fine and ended with his exit from the World Rapid Chess Championship.