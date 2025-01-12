Mazón receives a long ovation from the ‘barons’ of the PP at the Asturias summit

The president of the Generalitat and the PPCV, Carlos Mazón, received this Sunday a long ovation from the ‘barons’ of the PP during his signing of ‘the Declaration of Asturias’, which he thanked by placing his hand on his heart and blowing a kiss to his companions.

Mazón, who hugged the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, thanked him for the strong applause he received from those present at this summit, which was held at the Hotel de la Reconquista in Oviedo, and that he has celebrated by joining his hands.

The head of the Consell has signed the PP’s ‘Declaration of Asturias’, along with the rest of the ‘popular’ regional presidents and territorial leaders, in which ten measures are proposed as the start of the National Housing Plan that they will present in the coming weeks.