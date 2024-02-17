The artist passed away prematurely at the age of 37 due to a serious pathology

In these hours the world of music and entertainment in general is experiencing a dramatic loss. In fact, the premature death of was announced a little while ago Giuseppe Mele, Neapolitan singer who passed away forever at the age of 37. The artist's family made the sad announcement on Facebook. Let's find out together what happened in detail.

The world of music forced to say goodbye to Giuseppe Mele, Neapolitan singer who passed away prematurely at the age of 37 due to a serious pathology that forced him to be in a wheelchair. As already anticipated, in the last few hours the family ofartist made the sad announcement on Facebook with these words:

We are sorry to inform you like this but our dearest and beloved Giuseppe Mele, aka PGU, has left us.

Farewell to Giuseppe Mele: career and private life of the artist

Known by the acronym PGU (Little Big Man), Giuseppe Mele had been fighting a serious illness for years pathology which unfortunately left him no escape and forced him to stay in a wheelchair. It goes without saying that his passing left his family and all those who always followed him in total pain. Among PGU's best-known songs is 'Invisibili'. This is a song that the artist particularly cared about as it presents itself as a hymn dedicated to people with disabilities.

Giuseppe Mele was originally from Afragola and, after the sad news, the whole city clung to the great pain that the artist's family is experiencing in these hours. The singer's funeral was held on Friday 16 February at the San Marco dell'Olmo parish. After the announcement of Giuseppe's untimely death, many people sent messages of condolence and closeness to the artist's family for the serious loss that had struck them.