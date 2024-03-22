Kia Italia, as Mobility Provider of Stramilano 2024, has announced the donation of a Kia EV9 equipped for first aid to the AVIS Association (Blood Volunteers Association) of Cologno Monzese. This donation was possible thanks to the achievement of the established target of over 300 accesses to “Kia Unstoppable Energy”, an attraction present in Piazza Duomo in Milan during the event.

From 16 to 24 March, Kia is present with the Kia EV9 and a series of activities at the Stramilano Center in Piazza Duomo. In this space, visitors have the opportunity to learn about the unique features of the brand's first 100% electric SUV and discover their instant energy level through the interactive experience called “Kia Unstoppable Energy”. By participating in this activity, people help transform energy into movement.

Kia's goal is to inspire movement among people during one of the most significant social events for the city of Milan, while contributing to the well-being and support of the community in which the company operates. The donation of Kia EV9, a seven-seater SUV completely electric, it is part of the brand's Corporate Social Responsibility activity program, which for years has been actively committed to inspiring concrete actions for people and the planet.

Kia's futuristic EV9 electric SUV was designed and built to meet the needs of modern lifestyles in the era of electric mobility. This vehicle represents the brand's first 100% electric flagship SUV and offers space and surprises. Equipped with sophisticated technologies, the EV9 is a cutting-edge electric vehicle. Available in six- or seven-seat configurations, it combines bold styling, great versatility, cutting-edge connectivity and Kia's signature “Opposites United” design, making it an SUV ready to take on any challenge. Furthermore, thanks to the fourth generation battery from 99.8 kWhthe EV9 offers a driving range of up to 563 kilometers in the WLTP cycle.

With a length of 5,010 mm and a wheelbase of 3,100 mm, the EV9 is Kia's most spacious passenger vehicle and is the brand's second model built on the platform E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform), specially designed for Kia electric vehicles. In basic configuration, it has a width of 1,980 mm and a height of 1,750 mm (excluding roof bars).

The Kia EV9 is available both with rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. Both versions are equipped with a fourth-generation 99.8 kWh battery that guarantees a driving range of up to 563 km in the WLTP cycle. Additionally, the Kia EV9 supports the 800-volt ultra-fast high-voltage charging system, which helps reduce charging time. In just 15 minutes, a driving range of 249 km can be recovered for the rear-wheel drive (RWD) version.