Mazón, received at the University of Alicante with cries of “guilty” and “resignation”

Several people have interrupted the inauguration ceremony of the rector of the University of Alicante (UA), Amparo Navarro, to protest the presence of the ‘president’ of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, and reproach him for his management in the damage of the October 29, which has devastated a large part of the province of Valencia and left more than 220 fatalities.

One of the young women who protested has addressed Navarro to point out that she thinks it is a “shame” that he has invited Mazón, “most responsible” for the deaths caused by the floods. “We have come here to tell Mazón that he is a criminal,” he exclaimed, while referring to the regional leader as a “murderer” and “guilty.”

At the same time, another assistant snapped at the head of the Consell: “Go to El Ventorro!” and another showed posters with the upside-down image of the president and the slogan ‘Mazón resigned’.

The ceremony, which takes place in the Auditorium of the academic institution, is also attended by the Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morant, and the Minister of Universities, José Antonio Rovira, among other institutional representatives.

Furthermore, minutes before authorities and guests began to arrive, dozens of people – including students and union representatives and various entities – have carried out a protest in which cries of resignation for Mazón and Rovira have been heard. . On the banners they display you can read slogans such as ‘Mazón dimissió’ and ‘Mazón assassi’ (Mazón resignation and Mazón murderer).