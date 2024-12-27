Christmas is the time for gifts and that is why the ‘Conrado’ Confectionery, located in La Bañeza (León), will once again hide a prize of 10,000 euros in one of their “famous roscones”. These will be sold until January 6, when the drawing for the winning number is held, a tradition that was born in 2009 and that has made these master confectioners sell this typical Three Kings sweet throughout Spain and part of Europe.

Initially he was hiding in one of the roscones a small paper with the prize. However, for a couple of years, due to the requirements of the State Lotteries, each candy has a ticket with a number, which is finally put in the urn.

These sweets have already started to be sold. So much so that this Thursday 650 roscones were sent to Germany, as explained by the owner of this confectionery, Manuel Antonio González, who is part of the fifth generation at the head of this family establishment that was founded in 1856.

It is a sweet that is “in great demand” Although the ones that sell the most are those that are filled with cream, followed by those that contain cream and those that do not contain anything. Not constant, details that they can be filled to the consumer’s taste.

Since 2017, these roscones have been sold anywhere in the world and can also be purchased through the websites elreydelroscon.es and confiteriaconrado.es. Next January 6, Three Kings’ Day, will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. the draw before a notaryand in the event that the winning ticket is not presented in ten days, the 10,000 euros will be allocated to those affected by DANA last October.