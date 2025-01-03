The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazonha reclaimed to the Government to “reconsider” collecting taxes like the VAT and the IAE to those affected by the damage and has called on the central Executive to apply a policy of «zero taxes once and for all”. “It is no longer just a wish, a request, a request, it is now a demand and not to the Three Wise Men, it is to Pedro Sánchez,” he assured.

The head of the Consell, in statements to the media this Friday in Alcoi (Alicante), has claimed that, in light of this, the Generalitat “has decreed zero taxes on donations, transmissions patrimonial, canon of sanitation of water and has approved interest-free credits to be repaid by those affected by the damage.

Thus, he has criticized that the Government of Spain “has decided to charge VAT on cars and homes, has decided on credits with interest and has refused to exempt those affected from IBI and IAE” and has demanded that these taxes be ” “free” for those affected throughout 2025. “The Generalitat has implemented four zero tax measures and the Government of Spain has implemented four measures to collect taxes,” he lamented.

Mazón has argued that positioning himself “against the exemption” of the IBI and the IAE as the Government of Spain has done, as he has stated, “does not have a pass” and has considered “simply immoral» that those affected by the damage «are going to have to pay for an activity that they are not going to do or for a home that they are not going to be able to enjoy».









«It is not a New Year’s wish, but a requirement of the Government of Spain. Enough of taxes, zero taxes, especially with the IBI and the IAE. Because we have already talked about VAT and they have not paid any attention to us, about cars and of dwelling We have already spoken and they have not paid any attention to us, we have already spoken about the loans to be returned with interest and they have not paid any attention to us. Please, please, the IBI and the IAE who have voted against, reconsider,” the head of the Consell stressed.

«Fight» for socialist leadership

Asked about the reviews to his management launched this Thursday by the general secretary of the PSPV-PSOEDiana Morantthe ‘president’ of the Generalitat has wished “the best of luck” to the also Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities “in her fight for leadership of the socialist party” of the Valencian Community with the Government delegate, Pilar Barnabas. “I understand that all these types of issues they ask have to do with that internal struggle they have between the two, so I wish them the best of luck,” he added.

Aside from this, he stressed that those affected by the dana “are the ones who deserve to pay zero taxes”, which is why he urged the Government of Spain to “really look at the victims.” «What cannot be is that they are having to return credits with interests“It cannot be that the victims have to pay taxes for the aid they deserve,” he said.

«Cooperation and coordination that can be improved»

On this point, he has called for “greater cooperation and coordination» to the Government of Spain after admitting that the existing one between both administrations «is clearly improvable»: «If we ask for zero taxes and they are not transferred to us, if we ask for demands and the only thing we are told is ‘whatever they want, let them ask for it’, we do nothing more than request 31 billion and we have been told of 14,000 and almost half with credits to be returned with interest.

On the part of the Generalitat, Mazón has assured that they are “willing” to improve this cooperation because, as he has reiterated, “the victims come first.” “We are taking measures in that sense and everything can be improved, of course it can,” he acknowledged. To this end, he wanted the Government of Spain to “enter the line that others are on, which is zero taxes and not charging interest to victims.”

“We are paying the aid, we are already above 50 percent of the direct aid to people. And the Government is not even at 6%. We have paid 100% of the entire first phase of aid to the self-employed, more than 13,000 have already received payment. And we don’t know more about the Government of Spain,” he explained.

Furthermore, it has been asked “what happens” with the Consortium Compensation Insurance and “why we don’t know if it depends on the Government or not” and, if “it tells us yes, why is it not advancing aid for cars or home insurance.” He has also questioned “why it does not allow insurance companies to advance.” «I hope that the Government will cooperate, coordinate and come to the path of not charging interest, of advancing aid and of working. In that he will always be welcome, of course,” he added.

Clarify whether the aid has an impact on personal income tax

At the same time, the head of the Consell has specified that, although the aid “does not have to be returned”, he is concerned that the Government “is only approving loans with interest” because “charging the affected Valencians 900 million euros in interest” is “immoral.” ». Likewise, it has summoned the central Executive to «clarify» if the aids «they are going to quote in the rent next year.” “He is not clarifying it for us and, when doubts are generated, distrust is generated in people,” he lamented.

«If right now there are people who ask if there is aid that they are going to receive and if they are going to contribute to the Personal income tax and the Government itself does not know how to respond, who is generating distrust “It is the Government of Spain,” said the regional leader, who has warned that the aid “can generate, if it is not clarified to us, income problems.” “The credits Yes, they are returned and people are going to have to return them. But, man, on top of wanting to charge him with interests“No,” he defended.

Faced with this, he has claimed that the Generalitat “has approved credits and pays the interest, the opening fees, the early cancellation fees, the interest rates, everything, so that no one has to return interest” because, in his opinion, charging them to those affected by dana is “immoral.” “This is my opinion,” he indicated.