Two names stand out above the rest in the squad list that Sevilla has made public this Friday on the occasion of the match that is scheduled this Saturday in the framework of the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, in which the Sevillistas will face each other. The faces against Almería at the UD Almería Stadium starting at 5:30 p.m.

One for being presence and another for being absence, being Gudelj the most prominent note in the first sense, given that this Friday morning García Pimienta warned that the Serbia international would not be part of the summons, although he is finally part of the expedition members despite some problems that he had been experiencing: “Gudelj is not He has slept all night with fever and stomach problems and will not be able to travel. Today we leave by bus and we hope that we don’t have any casualties between now and tomorrow. We are not going to make any excuses. We are going to put out a competitive team to be able to pass the tie,” commented the Sevilla coach in the press conference prior to the match.

The great absence of said list is one that is hardly news, since the left-handed back Valentine Boat He no longer appears as summoned by Sevilla to travel to Almería and his hours are numbered in Nervión after his loan as a Sevilla player is going to end and he opens a new professional adventure. Ejuke, Nianzou, Sow and Iheanacho continue to be sidelined due to various ailments.

Pedrosa and Ramón Martínezfrom the subsidiary complete the other possibilities that the Sevilla club had in this match marked by the Andalusian accent. The complete list of the 23 footballers is made up of the following players: A. Ferllo, Nyland, Matías, Carmona, Montiel, Juanlu, Badé, Marcao, Kike Salas, Ramón Martínez, Pedrosa, Gudelj, Pedro Ortiz, Agoumé, Saúl, Sambi, Manu Bueno, Suso, Peque, Lukebakio, Idumbo, Isaac and Garcia Pascual.