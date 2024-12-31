The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, has appealed to “the unit of all the matches politicians” to with “loyalty and collaboration” together with the rest of the public institutions promote the recovery of the areas affected by the Dana in a 2024 New Year’s Eve speech focused on the catastrophe. «you are not alone», he emphasized, addressing the victims.

In a context of criticism between his cabinet and the Government of Pedro Sánchez in recent days, the popular regional leader has shown a more conciliatory and constructive attitude. «You have to live up to it, no discrepancies and about the only thing that is imperative to agree: that we rise up together and recover Valencia,” he urged.

His speech, delivered from the Salón de Corts of the Palau de la Generalitathas started with a memory at victimsmissing and victims of the “worst tragedy” that the Valencian Community has suffered and the ‘president’ has promised to work “without rest” in the 103 municipalities affected to make a recovery a reality in which the entire autonomous Administration is involved with “all its resources” and means.

With our minds on the families of the victims and the thousands of people affected by companies, business, housing or owners of vehicles, Mazón has set himself the obligation to "be effective when it comes to recovering material things, but even more so by recovering hope; "fast to rebuild roads and even faster to help rebuild lives."









For this reason, it has demanded that the aids be «direct and effective”, in a veiled allusion to the central government’s ICO credit funds, which he rejects, while at the same time he has proposed a rethinking of the alert and response, efficient hydrological infrastructures and development models “that prepare for threats.”

The president has stated that “it is time to act with responsibility and transparency, ensuring that every euro intended for reconstruction reaches its destination efficient and equitable.

Likewise, he has indicated that he will continue promoting public management that not only responds to immediate needs, but also lays the foundations for a future further resilient and prosperous. «Collaboration between all political forces is essential; “We cannot afford the luxury of division when what we need is to unite to rebuild and move forward,” he added.

“We need to make changes”

Mazón has admitted mistakes and has made self-criticism: «It is necessary make changes and we would be fooling ourselves if we did not learn from this tragedy to improve and strengthen our capacities to prevent, protect and help when an emergency occurs. From lessons to decisions; from decisions to actions; from actions to results,” he stated.

Likewise, he has demanded a National Pact against the Floods and the creation of a Background National against Catastrophes that contribute to recovering the affected area and preventing future natural disasters, as had already been proposed in the last Conference of Regional Presidents and in the Valencian Cortes.

Likewise, he highlighted and praised “the commitment of the entire civil society Valencian, of businessmen, of NGOs, of volunteers of everything Spain“and the feeling of support and solidarity that “has been born from all corners of the Community as a fraternal bond that has always been there” and to which it will continue to appeal in the “most immediate horizon.”

He has also thanked the work of the emergency and civil protection personnel, firefighters, “who brought light to the darkness in the moments after the floods or who acted in the Campanar fire”; health workers, “whom both recognition it is due”; to social services professionals and public employees “who work quickly in processing aid”; to the teachers, “for the effort made to return normality to the classrooms.”

Likewise, it has recognized the work of the members of the National Police, Civil Guard and Armed Forces displaced to help in the reconstruction tasks; to local police, the Regional Police and the thousands of volunteers “whose image is now forever part of the best of all.”

«This Community neither chose nor deserved the trance we have gone through. But the unit What we show can determine the way in which we overcome it,” said Mazón.

During his speech, he highlighted that the strategic projects of the three provinces add progress and wealth for the entire Valencian Community.

«The most ambitious tax reform»

He recalled that during this year our territory “has advanced with tax reform further ambitious of democracy with deductions for playing sports, going to the dentist or going to the psychologist; with the universal implementation of free education from 0 to 3 years and reducing the waiting time for seriously ill patients to undergo surgery by 60%.

«Only a dynamic and expansive economy is what allows the Administration to have more resources, without increasing fiscal pressure, to meet the needs of housing –especially among the youngest–, those of social care and those of improving our system. educational and health,” he explained.

In this sense, he has stressed that to maintain the level of well-being of citizens it is necessary to have financial resources and break the inertia of the Valencian Community continuing to be the worse financed by the Government of Spain.

«No we can admit more patches and we will not consent to it, much less at a time like the current one,” reiterated Mazón, who added that “we will demand fair financing with the same firmness and from the same rigor that support the historic claims in water matter of the province of Alicantethe answer he needs tile sector of Castellonthe promotion of new infrastructures that bring us closer to each other and to the world.