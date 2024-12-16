When it comes to take advantage of your closetsocial media offers a wealth of tips and tricks. Although a while ago the 333 method for packing a suitcase went viral or some content creators shared some key ‘tips’ to know if a garment is your size without having to try it on, now there are many experts who are applying it. a new rule in their ‘outfits’ to dress well. And when it comes to choosing the perfect model to face the day, the decision is usually complicated, especially if you have a large dressing room.

In addition, the trends that characterize the different seasons, although they are the most, can work against us, further complicating the choice. That’s why influencers are joining in. to the 70/30 system to shape their looks and the truth is that this movement has already managed to become viral on Tik Tok. It is a very simple tactic and great personalities like Madame de Rosathey use it in their daily lives. In fact, she has been one of those who has managed to expand it on the internet. With more than 700,000 followers on Instagram, Dulceida’s friend explained this rule perfectly in one of her videos.

The key to this method is, as its name indicates, choose basic garments that make up 70% of the style and add other more special and striking pieces that take the spotlight. focus on the remaining 30%. Of course, the percentages are only an estimate and are intended as a guide. To create 70% of her outfit, Angela, which is her real name, opted for gray wide-leg sweatpants, a blue men’s shirt with white stripes, white Balenciaga socks and a very ‘oversized’ black blazer.

For 30%, she chose as accessories some Nike sports shoesspecifically the Shox model in white and red, an embroidered maxi scrunchie that she added in a polished updo to her hair and large gold and silver earrings. Finally, the ‘it girl’ finished off the model with a quilted handbag from Chanel.









And just as this trick can be applied with just one outfit, it can also be done with the rest of the closet. That is, when renewing the wardrobe, buy 70% of basic clothing and simple that do not go out of style and the remaining 30%, trendy pieces.

In this way, the dressing room will be filled mostly with timeless clothing and will also have a ‘trendy’ and latest part.

Now that you know this trick, you will always be able to dress well.