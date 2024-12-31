Mañueco insists on the “stability” of Castilla y León “in the face of those who encourage privileges” in his end-of-year message

The president of the Regional Government of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, has focused his end-of-year message on “stability”. Mañueco has repeated on several occasions the “stability” of Castilla y León, days after the fifth budget extension in six years of the popular man’s mandate in the Board.

Mañueco has positioned himself “against those who encourage privileges” and has stated that he will defend “the principles of freedom, equality, justice and solidarity.” “Nothing that happens in Spain is foreign to us and as we did in the past, we are going to be a fundamental part of its future,” stated the president of the Board. In a video released by the Board and recorded in the Cathedral of León, the regional president has indicated that this monument is a “symbol of religiosity and the values” on which society has been “built.”

Fernández Mañueco has made references to the economy of Castilla y León that “grows more than the Spanish average”, the opportunities for young people, social services, education, sustainable development or care for dependency as examples of “stability”. ” of the Community.

In this context, he pointed out that Castilla y León “generates more well-being for people with the best public services in Spain”, by “being the best in education and being among the best in the world.” “The stability of Castilla y León makes us be in the first positions in health,” he added, to praise that the Community “leads the attention to dependency.”

“Castilla y León is our home, and together we can make it better and better. I wish you again a Christmas full of peace, health and joy, and may 2025 bring hope and prosperity for all,” he concluded.

Pablo Fernández predicts a “convulsive” year

The attorney for Unidas Podemos, Pablo Fernández, has predicted that 2025 will be a “convulsive” year in Castilla y León in which “anything can happen” and has predicted that if the president of the Board finally chooses not to advance the elections the The current situation of a minority Government will lead to a “fun” year in the regional Parliament.

“You can take initiatives that were previously unthinkable,” highlighted Fernández, who has reaffirmed that 2025 is going to be “an interesting year” in Castilla y León, whether there are elections or not. “If there are no elections, of course in these Cortes we are going to have fun and we are going to have a great time,” he insisted on the matter.

Fernández has pointed out the possibility that the president of the Board has polls that give him good results and decides to bring forward elections and has insisted that everything will depend on the Popular Party having “polls favorable to its interests” since, according to lamented, Fernández Mañueco “will only think in a personal way” to “maintain power at all costs.”

The PP Government in Castilla y León shows its weakness by extending the budgets for the fifth time in six years

Pablo Fernández has reaffirmed that “the weakness” of the Popular Party in the Cortes will translate into the group that supports the Junta going to suffer “parliamentary defeats” but he has also advanced that the Government’s policies “will not “There are going to be radical changes”, as has already been demonstrated, in his opinion, after the “more or less traumatic episode” that led to the departure of Vox from the Board last July.