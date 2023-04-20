













Mazinger Z arcade classic coming to PS4 and Switch, could mean the arrival of other anime games in the West

Source: Banpresto

May 11, 2023 Mazinger Z arcade will be available for PS4 and Switch consoles. It will have a confirmed value of 1,500 yen, which is equivalent to just over $11.

Thus, a Banpresto installment is coming to Arcade Archives, which could lead to more anime video games from the nineties reaching our consoles. It remains to be seen how it runs Mazinger Z.

It is an arcade installment that is combined with a shooter, it has ratings mentioning that the game has appreciable difficulty for any type of player while it is a very special installment for gamers who are anime fans it seems to be a hit from all angles let’s see how it fares now that it is Available for consoles.

Where to watch Mazinger Z: Infinity?

This movie is available on Prime Video, and has a duration of 1 hour and 35 minutes. It is a 2018 production.

Source: Toei Animation

The order in which you should see Mazinger Z is the following:

Mazinger Z 1972 – which is composed of 92 chapters

Great Mazinger 1975 – which has 56 episodes

Mazinger Z Movie: Infinity 2018 – a movie

However, you must wait for the catalogs of the different platforms to be updated.

We recommend: Chumei Watanabe, the composer behind Mazinger Z and other anime, dies

Where to watch 90s anime?

Netflix has the following anime available:

sailor Moon

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Berserking

Serial Experiments Line

cowboy bebop

Ghost in the Shell

Rurouni Kenshin

Akira

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.