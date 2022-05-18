Where have you been Nikita Mazepin? A curiosity that may have remained in the minds of some fans after the sudden departure of the Russian driver from Haas and Formula 1 at the beginning of 2022, thanks to the heavy international sanctions imposed on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine and the consequent war still going on. At present, the 23-year-old’s return to the Circus always seems extremely complex, but that hasn’t stopped his motorsport activity.

Mazepin, in fact, is ready to participate in this year’s edition of the Silk Way Rally – known as the Rally of the Silk Road – that is a Russian off-road competition in the style of Dakar that crosses the country: “I have been involved in motorsport for 18 years – explained the former US team driver in an interview with the news agency Ria Novosti – and I’m not going to leave him now ”. In addition, Mazepin underlined the iron intention of wanting to make his own return to the Circus: “I keep fit and I hope to return to Formula 1“.

This year’s Silk Way Rally also includes Moscow as the final stage of the program, and will be held in honor of the 350th birthday of Emperor Peter the Great. Limited to the period in which the event will be held, it will take place over ten days in June, with the only ATV category included in the competition.