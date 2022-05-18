Even as a child she boasted a blonde hair to make envy: Wilma Faissol and the photos of her childhood on social networks

For years she has become famous both for her work as a model and for being the wife and life partner of Francesco Facchinetti. In these photos, recently published on Instagram, she was however only a child. We are talking about Wilma Faissol. Did you recognize her?

Credit: ladyfacchinetti – Instagram

Here is another celebrity who, at least once in her life, has decided to publish photos of her in her social profiles early age. We are talking about Wilma Helena Faissol, the beautiful one Brazilian modelwife and agent of Francesco Facchinetti.

In the published photos Wilma was only a few years old, but there blonde hair and the smile they are the same ones she still has today and that made her the beautiful woman she is.

The last few months have not been easy for her. In January she had in fact been the victim of a very bad horse accident. After she fell, her pet had them stepped on his headgreatly worrying the fans and especially his family.

Fortunately now he’s recovering and his life is returning to normal, as evidenced by the happy moments lived and documented on Francesco’s 40th birthday.

Let’s get to know Wilma Faissol better

Credit: ladyfacchinetti – Instagram

Wilma Faissol was born in Rio De Janeiro on February 2, 1982 and is a Brazilian model and fashion blogger.

She moved to as a child Swisswhere she grew up and studied, graduating as dentist.

For a period of his life he thought he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father, who is a scientist, and he spent 6 years of his life to work in a Brazilian hospital.

The bad images seen and lived in that experience prompted her to drop everything and move to New Yorkwhere he started working in the world of fashion.

Credit: ladyfacchinetti – Instagram

Later, while he was for an event a Marrakechmet Francesco Facchinetti and fell madly in love with him, up to marry him in 2014.

Today lives in Italy together with the singer, their children Lion And Laviniaborn in 2014 and 2016, and to his other daughter, Charlotteborn from a previous relationship.

In addition to the activity of model and fashion blogger, Wilma he also takes care of business of her husband.