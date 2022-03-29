At the national presentation of Mazda CX-60in Rome, he was also on site Roberto Pietrantonio, the managing director of the Japanese brand in Italy. After the conclusion of this Italian unveil, FormulaPassion.it she stopped him to interview him and learn more, even on a personal level, about the possibilities of this new one SUV and what it could represent in Mazda’s future direction.

We certainly know that CX-60 is another important step towards one Mazda brand redefinition in the premium segment, goal to be achieved through different paths. However, there is not only the quality of the contents, to guide the engineers of the brand, but also the desire to maintain a distinctive driving style. If this car hits the right buttons, it could be a big leap forward for Mazda, but it is important to keep intact the simple style that is present throughout the history of the marque. We read (and hear) Pietrantonio’s words.

Bound

What are, in your opinion, the three key features of the Mazda CX-60?

“There would be many distinctive features, but actually what struck me most at first sight was the design, or an evolution of the Kodo style, in the direction of Japanese aesthetics. We are talking about refinement and essentiality, but declined on imposing shapes, also derived from the size of the car. The second feature is technical: the car leans on a completely new chassis, totally Mazda, I would say sophisticated, which was born as rear-wheel drive and with longitudinal engines. It is a flexible architecture, capable of bringing together different levels of electrification and technology. For the third element I would say that, especially in the Takumi version, the special set-up, there is the dinterior design. Here we find Japanese philosophical concepts, such as the art of mixing different materials creating a sense of harmony and then the art of particular stitching, like on the plank“.

With SkyActiv technology is it really possible to extend the life of diesel in the European market, perhaps also encouraging the competition to do the same?

“Mazda has been pursuing this philosophy and has been pursuing it for some time. To carry out an effective fight against climate change, especially in this transition phase, it is necessary to have a series of technological equipment, many arrows in one’s bow. Among these, the internal combustion engine still plays an important role, even with certain degrees of electrification; in the case of the CX-60 we will present a diesel and a petrol (the first in September 2022, the second in 2023, ed) with 48-volt hybrid that will guarantee very interesting performances. We will therefore be able to give a future to these engines, which especially in this segment they are still in great demand by customerseven more so in Italy“.