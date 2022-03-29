He couldn’t last four rounds without going crazy, Nick Kyrgios, and in fact he decides to do it against Jannik Sinner. A match in which the Italian started with a different attitude compared to the latest releases and managed to tame the Australian crazy horse who had to deal with two opponents: himself, the toughest, and the blue. Ends in two sets 7-6 (3) 6-3 the much awaited match by both who had repeatedly said they wanted to meet and esteem each other. Jannik in the quarterfinals will find the Argentine Francisco Cerundolo who beat Tiafoe, an old acquaintance of him. “When I saved two break points I felt more confident – said the South Tyrolean -. I raised my level and I did well because he is really strong. I managed difficult situations and I did a great job”.

Madness

The game flows quite smoothly, with the two on serves, both forced to save a couple of break points. But the tie break is the key to the game: Jannik’s minibreak for the 3-1, complete with Kyrgios throwing the racket. Sinner climbs 4-2, then another minibreak for 5-2 thanks to a double fault. He recovers one of the two Nick minibreaks that goes 5-3. Penalty point for the Australian (unsportsmanlike conduct) who continues to speak throughout the game. Sinner goes to set point. Nick continues to argue and with a double fault he leaves the first set to Sinner. Argue with Bernardes, he breaks the racket and also takes a game penalty. The audience warms up, takes the side of Nick and Jannik, with the usual chill running through their veins, plays an impeccable game and keeps the serve going up 2-0 thanks to the game advantage. From there, despite the recovery of Kyrgios, who between a controversy and the other with Bernardes easily holds the batting turns and even becomes very dangerous at 4-3 when he brings Sinner to the advantages. Jannik with three aces manages to overtake Nick and climbs 5-3. He snatches the Australian’s serve in the decisive game and closes 7-6 (3) 6-3.