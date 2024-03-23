Puebla.- Mayra, 24, was beaten to death in a home located in the Guadalupe Hidalgo neighborhood, south of the city of Puebla, and They point to her boyfriend as the main suspect of committing the crime.

The incident occurred around 9:00 in the morning of this Saturday, March 23, when Erik “N” left the home located on Insurgentes and Hermanos Serdán streets, and allegedly her mother found Mayra unconscious and with injuries caused by blows.

It was reported to the emergency number that there was an injured woman in the house, so elements from the Secretariat of Citizen Security were immediately transported and paramedics went to the house, where They confirmed that the young woman had no vital signs.

According to the mother of the alleged feminicide, the couple had been in a relationship for six years. In addition, it was announced that Erik, 28 years old, was currently working as a platform driver.

Additionally, it was mentioned that Erik was a former municipal police officersince in August of last year he resigned from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC).

Staff of the Puebla Prosecutor's Office was in charge of carrying out the corresponding expertise at the crime scene, as well as the removal of Mayra's body.

The Puebla Prosecutor's Office began an investigation folder for the Mayra's feminicide, case number 13 so far in 2024.