The Colombia selection He is experiencing a great moment, as a result of his good sporting results, the most recent being the victory against Spain in London, 1-0.

The team prepares for what will be the dispute of the America Cupand for that on Tuesday they will face Romania in another friendly match.

Colombia was waiting to find out its last rival in the group stage of the Copa América, in which Brazil will face Paraguay, and now its other rival was revealed, Costa Rica.

Daniel Muñoz (right) scored the winning goal against Spain.

Coming back from an initial goal against, Costa Rica defeated Honduras 3-1 on Saturday in Frisco (Texas) in the last playoff match for the Copa América.

The squad he captains Keylor Navas will play for the sixth time in the continental tournament in Group D, where it will be Brazil's first opponent on June 24 in Los Angeles (California).

Costa Rica joined Canada as the two teams that achieved the last tickets in the play-off matches played on Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

Colombia's parties

June 24

Colombia vs. Paraguay

Houston

June 28th

Colombia vs. Costa Rica

Glendale

July 2nd

Colombia vs. Brazil

Saint Clare

SPORTS AND AFP

