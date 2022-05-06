Mayra Goni is one of the artists who has decided to wear the rejuvenating chip for the benefits it brings. However, unlike other public figures, the model underwent this procedure for other purposes, as she denied that she wanted to look younger. Great was her surprise when she was told that she would increase her libido.

Mayra Goñi has repeatedly recounted the concern she feels when losing weight abruptly and the effort she makes to feed herself. Through her Instagram account, the actress revealed that these months she has lost four kilos without making any effort and several of her relatives advised her to use the “rejuvchip”.

YOU CAN SEE: Find out what Mayra Goñi works on after traveling to Miami, according to “Amor y fuego”

What did Mayra Goñi tell?

“They don’t know how much I’ve dropped. How many kilos do you think I lost? I have lost four or five kilos. One kilo I gain quickly, but four or five kilos is like ‘uf’. They have recommended that I get a chip called ‘rejuvchip’, the rejuvenation chip, ”she said at the beginning.

Later, Goñi went to the doctor to consult about this procedure: “I went to the doctor and explained what happened to me. I told him about the rejuvenating chip and he told me that this chip had more advantages: increase muscle mass and that it gave a lot of energy. He named me many advantages and I was dumbfounded. At the end I said: ‘I want that chip’”.

Mayra Goñi recounts the benefits of the rejuvchip. Photo: Mayra Goñi/Instagram.

YOU CAN SEE: Mayra Goñi reveals that she rejected leading roles in soap operas and preferred to stay in Miami

Mayra Goñi explains one more benefit of the ‘rejuvchip’

However, the model was surprised to recognize that one of the advantages is lewdness: “It has many advantages. I don’t know whether to tell you guys, but it also gives you a sexual appetite. Oh, I’m dying, now how am I going to be?

He then showed the location of the patch and described, “It doesn’t hurt at all. I’m happy, I want these two weeks to pass to start seeing the results”.

Mayra Goñi reveals what her job is in the United States

The actress reappeared on her Instagram account to tell her followers what she does in the United States, since “Love and fire” hinted that she was part of a company that charges for the model to attend private parties. After that, Mayra Goñi downloaded it on social networks.

“There are sacrifices to make, you miss your family, I am in a process. Now I can’t go back to my country until they allow me, until they allow me I can’t work on what I like, which is singing and acting, “she explained.

Mayra Goñi left her acting career behind to stay in Miami

The model is convinced of succeeding as an influencer in the North American country, that is why she rejected leading roles in soap operas to continue her stay in the United States; However, she assured that she would return to Lima very soon: “It has made me very sad because yes, in fact it is very tentative, but I also feel that I do not want to lose focus on my goal here.”

Mayra Goñi was a victim of sexual harassment in the United States

The Peruvian told through her social networks a terrible episode in the streets of the United States. On this occasion, Mayra Goñi revealed that a subject sought her “help” because she did not know an address and when she approached him she was touching her private parts. “I stood next to the passenger and said: ‘what’s the address you want to go to?’ I started looking on my phone. (…) I concentrated on directing and, when I turned to see, the man was doing you know what… I can’t say, but he was doing something that you can already imagine, I just said: ‘ah! , crafty!’”, he said.