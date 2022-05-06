In Italy in 2021 the blue car available to Public administration increased by 21.6% (+1.449) compared to 2020. 92% of the cars are used by administrations without driverthat is, they are used directly by officials.

Compared to the increased consistency of the car fleet, however, the average number of cars registered per administration drops to 3.6 compared to 3.9 the previous year. They responded to the census of the Ministry 8,142 entities80% of the 10,128 registered.

What are blue cars?

Blue cars are the means available to politicians or highs state officials or of the public administration. The name derives from the fact that these cars, especially if belonging to an escort service, are equipped with flashing blue signaling. According to another hypothesis in Italy the body color generally used for these cars is dark blueas in English they are often defined black cars (black cars).

Blue cars are the means available to politicians and the Public Administration

In Italy, blue cars are divided into two categories: “blue cars”, representative cars, with a displacement greater than 1600 cm³ with or without driver and“Gray cars”, operational, with an engine capacity of less than 1600 cm³ with or without driver. All cars for security and defense purposes are excluded from this subdivision.

How many blue cars are there in Italy?

One of the recurring questions when it comes to the cost of the policy is about blue cars. How many are they? The latest data tells us that in 2021 they were surveyed 29,894with an increase of 12.3% compared to the 2020 figure. But the figure is not complete because 80% of the bodies surveyed responded to the Ministry’s census.

The survey had also stalled during the peak of the health emergency for Covid and in May 2021 the 2020 survey on the data at December 31, 2019to which they had replied 7,074 entities (70%).

In Italy in 2021 almost 30,000 blue cars were registered

In August 2021, the census referred to 31 December 2020 was also concluded, with a number of responding administrations still down to 6,693, equal to 66% of the total. Participation today is back, however, substantially in line with that of the census 2019 (based on data as at 31 December 2018), to which 82% of the entities replied, but in which the registered cars were well 33,527 against the current 29,894.

Blue car in Municipalities

The bodies that have the most blue cars available in Italy are the Municipalities, which responded to the census in 6,510 and can count on 11,517 cars (equal to 39% overall).

The entities with the most blue cars are the Municipalities

To these must be added the responses of 96 provincial municipalities with 2,433 cars. Next, the world of healthcare with 8,179 cars in use (27% of the total), compared to 175 entities that replied.

Blue car with and without driver

In detail, the census that has just ended indicates that the 92% of cars service is in use by one or more offices or services without driver (27,462 out of 29,894 vehicles), while only 8.14% – equal to 2,432 vehicles – is in use with driver: 850 for exclusive use, 1,582 for non-exclusive use.

Compared to 31 December 2020, when the share of cars with driver was 7.36% (equal to 1,961, of which 734 for exclusive use out of the total of 26,627 cars), the increase recorded is only apparent, because the current survey includes, in the category “Other entities”the data relating to Ministry of Justice (608 cars with driver) which had not been reported in the previous report, as it was still under verification at the time of its publication.

92% of blue cars are driverless

A reduction was also recorded compared to 31 December 2019, when the percentage of cars with driver was at 9.24% (2,371, of which 707 for exclusive use, out of a total of 25,668 cars).

