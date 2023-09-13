Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 00:49



The mayors of the regional coast, with the exception of the first mayor of Águilas, and the businessmen of the Campo de Cartagena region agree in claiming for the Autonomous Community the powers over the Demarcation of State Coasts that concern them, and that the Ministry concentrates for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge. This was reported yesterday by sources from the Cartagena City Council, after the first mayor, Noelia Arroyo, met at the headquarters of the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations of Cartagena (COEC) with its president, Ana Correa, and the mayors of San Javier , the also popular José Miguel Luengo; from Los Alcázares, the socialist Mario Pérez Cervera; from La Unión, Joaquín Zapata (PP), and from Mazarrón, the independent Ginés Campillo, as well as representatives of the San Pedro del Pinatar City Council led by Ángela Gaona, from the Popular Party.

They add from the Cartagena City Council that the participants in the meeting agreed on “the need for the Autonomous Community to assume the powers of the State Coastal Demarcation, to simplify bureaucracy for the benefit of tourism entrepreneurs in the area.” Regarding some of the conclusions of the last Tourism and Mar Menor commission, there is also a proposal, “supported by all the mayors”, indicate municipal sources, to commission a technical and environmental feasibility study of the connection by rail track. narrow that unites the municipalities of the Mar Menor, in a first phase from San Pedro del Pinatar to La Manga, and those of the western area, in a second phase, to Mazarrón and Águilas and its subsequent connection.

It is, according to the councilors and businessmen, “a historical demand of the municipalities of the Mar Menor arc, necessary for the territorial structuring that will serve to improve transport and communications between all its populations.”

On the other hand, businessmen members of the confederation and first councilors also agreed on the “need” to carry out joint management of tourism promotion under the Costa Cálida brand, “which can contribute more effectively to the global positioning of the regional coast and its tourist attractions, with a unique brand that allows us to grow as a destination,” they explain.

After this contact, we also wanted to move forward with the unanimous commitment to meet periodically and “join efforts,” the Cartagena City Council indicates, “to advance common issues” that affect the municipalities and businessmen of the region.