The protests over the absence of school transportation that affects more than 6,000 families in the Region and the delay in the installation of barracks that has prevented 240 students from the normal start of their classes in Los Alcázares, increased tension in the centers yesterday. educational. The discontent of parents continues to grow as they wait for solutions and they are already beginning to consider moving future protests to Murcia, in front of the Ministry of Education.

The Alcazareño centers woke up closed with chains as a sign of discontent over the 17 barracks that Education has established for the beginning of this course in the municipality, of which 9, corresponding to the Antonio Menárguez Institute, are not even installed yet, which has forced to relocate students to other classes and even to start the course electronically.

The protest by the parents and the educational community of the municipality, which was also held at the Bienvenido Conejero, Al-Kazar and Petra Sánchez Rollán schools, was attended by the mayor, Mario Pérez Cervera; the general secretary of the PSOE of the Region, José Vélez, and the regional deputy of Podemos-IU-AV, Víctor Egio. ‘Chained by Education’ was the motto that could be read on the banners that were hung on the doors of the closed centers, which required the intervention of firefighters to cut the chains.

See also Acapulco Shore 9x3 FREE LIVE on MTV: watch full chapter 3 here “We will take the necessary measures to make the parents’ discomfort more visible,” warns the Fampa of Cartagena and Comarca.

PP deputy Carlos Albaladejo pointed out that the presence of the representatives of these parties aims to “generate social alarm, while the regional government works to guarantee educational services,” and denied that there was a “lack of foresight.” Albaladejo assured that the winning company has already begun the installation of the missing barracks and that they are expected to be ready “at the end of this week.”

On the other hand, the delay in the allocation of school transport routes, which again left thousands of students on the ground, caused various concentrations in other municipalities. In Cartagena, where 1,500 students have been affected, 125 of them from a Special Education school, the Federation of Parents of Students announced that it will take “the necessary measures to make the discomfort even more visible” of the parents if Education does not resolve with The hiring of transportation is urgent, according to the president of Fampa, José Luis Navarro.

Abanilla and Mula



On the other hand, in Abanilla fifty students from Barinas, Macisvenda, El Partidor, Salado Alto and Salado Bajo gathered at their respective bus stops at the time they were supposed to take school transportation as a sign of protest.

The parents of these students assure that they will continue to demonstrate until their children recover the transportation service, and among the measures they contemplate, a protest stands out in front of the headquarters of the Ministry, which the parents of Secondary students from several districts are also considering. Muleñas and the municipalities of Campos del Río and Albudeite. Yesterday they gathered at the doors of the Ribera de los Molinos regional institute, with the support of the Muleño City Council itself.

The Ministry denied yesterday that the launch of the service will be delayed until October 1, as the parents claim, although it did not anticipate a date for the solution and limited itself to pointing out that “it is working tirelessly to restore all the routes in the shortest time possible. The mayor of Mula, Juan Jesús Moreno, demanded a prompt solution from the regional government and stated that, if the problem is not solved before Friday, he will accompany the families “to the same Department of Education to vindicate this right of the students that is being violating.