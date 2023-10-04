Given the recent appearance of narco mantas in Tijuanawhere an important regional Mexican musical band was threatened, Mayor Montserrat Caballeros announced that she will ask that groups that sing narcocorrido be investigated for alleged money laundering.

“I am concerned that I personally took on the task of checking that one group sings to some (criminal groups) and another to others, and also that they did not have high sales, and I am so concerned about that so I am going to ask for an investigation.” to singers of that style and that type for money laundering issues,” the mayor declared before the local media.

Montserrat’s position is due to the fact that in the recent attacks, attributed to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), it forced the Banda Regida to cancel a presentation in this border city, making three musical events canceled due to threats; the first being Grupo Arriesgado and the second being Featherweight.

Regarding the latest narcomantas that appeared in Tijuana, the mayor points out that these have been “only for singers who are dedicated to narcocorridos” and reiterated that as an authority she has to verify how the promoters and musical groups are doing.

“For now, I guarantee security for any concert. I cannot control the hands of all the citizens in criminal cells or that they do not put up blankets, but it is important to know what the singers and promoters are up to because I have taken on the task of observing that some sing to a criminal group and others to another,” he said.

However, the Morenista mentioned that the possibility that the promoters are carrying out self-sabotage has not yet been ruled out. For this reason, he declared to the correspondents of En Línea BC that “they are not going to be making fun of Tijuana and if this continues to happen I am going to point out which groups they sing to and how much they sell because several singers come to Tijuana to sing healthily and their concerts. they are full”.