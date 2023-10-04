Mexico City.- David Faitelson said goodbye to the sports network this Monday ESPN to join the team TUDN. Today, through a video in your social networks told the truth about his unexpected departure from World leaderwhere he collaborated for several years with his his “father” and “teacher” in the sports field Jose Ramon Fernandez.

«The theme with Jose RamonAfter more than 30 years in which we have lived together, we have made programs, where I have infinitely thanked him for everything he has done for me, unfortunately on Monday night in the studio I felt he was very cold, the “I really expected a little more effusiveness from him,” said the journalist.

In his same filming he confirmed that there was a “complicated” situation with Jose Ramon Fernandez since he began collaborating in the program NMore, Third Sports Gradewhich heads Denise Maerker and has great speakers like María José González, Marion Reimers, Alejandro de la Rosa, Alberto Lati, André Marín and Javier Alarcon.

Faitelson breaks the silence on social networks

«I decided, I resigned from a large company, I resigned from being under the shelter because in recent months they have not been sheltered at all with José Ramón, from the moment I began to collaborate with TThird Sports Degree a situation arose that has been very complicated with Jose Ramon“I don’t know who is advising him.”

Faitelson with José Ramón y Lapuente

«I did not leave for money, I am going to continue having fun, I am going to continue criticizing, I am going to continue being the uncomfortable man at the tables, to my detractors who feel that I am betraying something that I had said, I am very happy with you, as they say in the America “Hate me more,” he closed the topic David Faitelson.

