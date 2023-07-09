Brazil Agencyi

07/08/2023 – 19:21

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, sanctioned the revision of the Master Plan. The law was published this Saturday (8) in the Official Gazette of the Citywith some vetoes.

The revision brings about 120 articles that promoted adjustments to the Master Plan that had been approved in 2014. The revision of this law was approved by councilors of the city in a vote that took place on June 26.

According to the municipal administration, the new text of the Strategic Master Plan “brings advances and improvements to the city’s urban planning instruments”.

“There were ten vetoes, they are published in the official diary on today’s date, Saturday. These vetoes do not affect in a very strong way the issue of what was approved by the City Council. There are some issues, which we thought were better (change), and the Chamber understood”, said Mayor Ricardo Nunes.

One of the vetoes made by the mayor is about the creation of a database on popular housing. The text foresaw that the builders should indicate how these constructions were being made and if they were in fact being directed to the low-income population; item that was banned.

The review of the Strategic Master Plan prepared and approved by the councilors was quite contested by planners, specialists and social movements. For them, the review prioritized proposals made by the business sectors rather than the demands of civil society.























