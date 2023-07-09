Carol G., Yailín the most viral and Astrid Cuevas They have a point in common in their lives: their relationship with the Puerto Rican reggaeton singer anuel aa. However, these three women would have a rare and tragic side in his experience with him, according to recent revelations and complaints that have emerged.

In July 2023, Yailín “La Más Viral”, a Dominican singer and former partner of Anuel AA, made a public complaint of alleged aggression by the reggaeton player. According to Yailín, Anuel assaulted her while she was still pregnant with her daughter, Cattleya.

Yailín’s complaint has opened the door to the review of old videos where the relationship between Anuel and the Colombian singer Karol G is remembered. In one of these videos, captured in a public parking lot, you can see a situation of claims by Anuel towards Karol.

Some of the publications with which Yailín denounced the alleged aggression by Anuel AA/ Photo: Instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

But that is not all. After his abrupt separation from Anuel AA, Karol G decided to release songs in which he hinted at serious hints, such as the fragment of the song “TQG” where the Colombian star says: “You turned out well, because I don’t tell mine”.

In addition to the accusations of aggression by Yailín, there are also statements by Astrid Cuevas, another former partner of Anuel and mother of his first child. Astrid has spoken about sensitive moments in her relationship with the singer and has shared details about alleged threats, intimidation, abuse and rudeness that she would have experienced after the end of their relationship.

In an interview, Astrid Cuevas exposed the treatment she received from Anuel, mentioning insults, threats and emotional abuse. According to Cuevas, she made her feel intimidated and mistreated, and she expressed her concern about the impact this could have on her son.

“If he and I are not together, their approaches should be towards the minor (Anuel’s son), not towards me. Do not insult me, because I am with his son and if he insults me (Anuel) I feel intimidated, I feel mistreated… He must understand that if I am not well, my son will see him and he is not there. well, (because it will go) normalizing gender violence. They normalize that it is okay for a father to call a mother and insult and threaten her and say: ‘Do you know what is going to happen?’… It is not okay for him to tell me in front of the child that I am a ‘putx’ , that I am a ‘daughter of the great putx’, that I am miserable. That is not right, a normal person does not do that ”, is what Astrid Cuevas exposed against Anuel in an interview.

These revelations have revealed a little-known story about What would Anuel AA’s relationships with his ex-partners be like in private?. It must be taken into account that while Yailín and Astrid have made public complaints, Karol G has not been so explicit in her songs about whether she also suffered similar treatment by the reggaeton player.

It is important to note that these are accusations and statements made by Anuel AA’s former partners, and each person involved has their own perspective and experience. For his part, the Puerto Rican reggaeton singer, when he has received accusations against him, has defended himself and argued that his ex would be against him or trying to damage his career.

