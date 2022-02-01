Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- The priority of Mayor Luis Guillermo Benitez Torres is to maintain an agenda close to the people, that seeks to solve their problems and that contributes to the transformation of Mazatlán, he assured Loar Susek López Delgado, Secretary of the Presidency.

The official was received by the Chemist Benitez in his office, to take the protest of Law upon assuming his new responsibility at the head of the Secretary of the Municipal Presidency.

López Delgado thanked the Municipal President for the invitation to join his work team, for the transformation of Mazatlán.

“To join the work that has been done and contribute with my experience, with my desire, with my impetus, so that we can reach all the people, to be able to help them; that we continue to be a government that is close to the people, that Listen, take care of them.”

He stressed that one of the main indications of Benitez Torres is to strengthen his agenda on the issue of social proximity.

“The instructions of the President are very clear, to be close to the people, to listen to them, to attend to them; to have an agenda close to the people, that we can fulfill all the requests they have, transform Mazatlan into the luminaries, in the matter of security public, on the subject of public services”.

Loar Susek López Delgado previously served as Secretary of the Presidency, has been Alderman and has also held other positions in local and state public administration.