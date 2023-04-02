Zacatecas.- The Fresnillo mayor, Saúl Monreal, suffered a car accident the night of Friday March 31, for which fortunately only was injured.

Through a statement, the Fresnillo City Hall reported on April 1 that Saúl Monreal suffered the accident when I was traveling on highway 45in the section that goes from the city of Zacatecas to Fresnillo, before reaching the toll booth located in the municipality of Victor Rosales limestone.

He explained that the brother of Senator Ricardo Monreal suffered a bimalleolar fracture in the left anklefor which he currently receives medical attention, however, the state of health of the morenista is good.

Another vehicle apparently cut into the Fresnillo municipal president, causing him to lose control of the steering wheel and roll over.

Agents from various police corporations, as well as an ambulance from Civil Protection and Firefighters, moved to the place to give prompt medical attention to the mayor.

After the accident, Saúl Monreal shared a brief message on his social networks, where he assured that he is well and thanked the messages of support.

All good friends and friends, thank God. Thank you very much for your expressions of affection,” wrote the mayor of Fresnillo.

The City Council clarified that the accident of the morenista will not interrupt the work of the municipal authorities, and reiterated its gratitude for the messages of support and affection on behalf of Monreal and his family.