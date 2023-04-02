Iran – In Iran, Mahsa Amini continues to be the symbol of protests defying repression, and the symbolic act of cutting off a lock of hair has become a global outcry. Some women risk wearing it freely, but law enforcement may be thinking of a more radical new legal action, while arrests of women who do not conform to the norm continue.

That today Iran orders the arrest of two women for not wearing a veil in a store is not new. The law in that country makes its use mandatory since 1983. It is in the Criminal Code, with severe sanctions for those who fail to comply with the regulations.

However, it is more news today than before September 16, 2022, the day the assassination of Mahsa Amini shed light on the unequal situation of women in the Islamic republic worldwide.

In practice, to date, and for now, the international clamor is just noise. In a new event, a new arrest warrant was issued by the judicial authorities against two women, since a video that explicitly showed how a man argued with a woman and her daughter, who are not wearing the veil in a store, went viral. , and threw a jar of yogurt on their heads, according to the Mizan agency, an agency of the Judiciary.

The reaction of the store clerk, located in the town of Shandiz, neighboring the holy city of Mashad, in the northeast of the country, was to push the assailant of the two women onto the street.

They all ended up in trouble. The Prosecutor’s Office also ordered the arrest of the attacker for “disturbing public order” and the shopkeeper received a reprimand for allowing the presence of unveiled women in his establishment.

Screenshot of the video in which you can see how the man throws the yogurt at the two women in Iran. © Youtube

A call that adds women and contradictors

Similar situations are more frequent every day in Iran. Since Mahsa Amini died as a result of a severe beating for not wearing the veil, after being detained by the “morality” police, the indignation of Iranian women has shown their courage as a sign of protest and disobedience. Some have launched to stop wearing the veil in the streets of the Islamic country to demand the end of the Islamic Republic.

They are the driving force behind the recent protests, which have lasted for months and have received strong state repression, with a balance of at least 400 deaths, a similar number sentenced to prison, and the hanging of four protesters.

It’s been one month since Mahsa (Zhina) Amini was arrested in Tehran by Iran’s “morality” police, sparking nationwide protests 👇 pic.twitter.com/9bfiml3KIQ — Amnesty International (@amnesty) October 15, 2022



The response from the conservative and radical government was evident, once again, this week when the Ministry of the Interior described the veil “as one of the pillars of the civilization of the Iranian nation”, one of “the principles of the Islamic Republic” and “a religious necessity”. Iranian media even affirm that a new law, stronger than the existing one, is being prepared to impose the use of the veil again, which could carry penalties of up to 6,000 dollars.

Meanwhile, sorority continues to be a call for women in Iran after Amini’s assassination. She, at 22, was arrested on September 13, 2022, in Tehran, for “improperly” wearing her hijab. She died three days after being beaten into a coma.

A picture shows Iranian magazines Sazandegi (I) and Andisheh reporting on the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being detained by the Islamic republic’s “morality police”, in Tehran on March 14, 2023. © Atta Kenare, AFP

After hearing that the Iranian government attributed her death to a heart attack, although medical reports showed that she died of a skull fracture due to severe blows to the head, Iranian women decided to show their anger in symbolic ways: by burning their hijabs and cutting hair in public. That has become the way to convince the Iranian government that they are not their property, that they belong to themselves.

A symbol that makes a difference

As complex as it may seem to understand, years ago. in the 1970s, the headscarf was an important political symbol in revolutionary Iran. The most conservative women used it in their idea of getting away from westernization in the seemingly cosmopolitan city that was Iran; and to overthrow the Pahlavi regime, the last dynasty of the Iranian monarchy, which reigned in the Imperial State. And they did it.

The fight between the ayatollah and the women (who did not agree with the use of the veil) began really twenty-four hours before International Women’s Day, in 1979, when he political-spiritual leader of the Iranian revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, decreed that everyone must wear the Islamic veil in their workplace, which led to a demonstration by thousands of women and men in Tehran.

However, the movement in the streets did not achieve lasting change. One year later it was a fact that women could not enter public buildings with their heads uncovered or go to their place of work without a veil. Three hundred and sixty five days later, all girls and women, from the age of 9they compulsorily used it in public spaces.

Currently, the Iranian “morality” police continue to monitor the entire female population: 40 million, including women and girls, according to Amnesty International, so that the “divine decree”, which has awakened a merciless force of law enforcement officers, be respected.

The difference is that the struggle of all those who defend their right to respect their identity, this “unveiled revolution”, has a symbol, a fatality that represents the frustration and repression of all those who, like Mahsa Amini, have not wanted to cover their heads, nor that they insult them for not doing so or throw liquids on them to cover themselves. Little by little, they are beginning to shake up the theocracy that has ruled Iran for more than 40 years.

With EFE and local media