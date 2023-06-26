Shakira She is one of the singers with the greatest global recognition, who over the years has managed to demonstrate that she has an enormous vocal talent and above all a great personality.

This time, the interpreter of ‘What is done is done‘ has given a new reason to visit Barranquilla, and that is that it will once again be recognized around his hometown with a statue.

The Barranquilla City Hall will raise a monument in honor of Shakirathe greatest world figure of pop music in Latin America since the mid-nineties, being a great inspiration for millions of people.

And it is that the singer has not only made history with her music and raised the name of Colombia, but has also contributed with numerous social causes In Barranquilla.

For those who don’t know, the star has a foundation called ‘Barefoot‘ in Barranquilla, which aims to help the children in poverty extreme and conflicts, which was built in a mega-college around 1997.

But that’s not all, he also supported his country during the pandemic by Covid-19 with medical teams and programs that provide care for infants La Guajira.

Was Jaime Pumarejomayor Colombia, who announced that they would build a sculpture in honor of Gerard Piqué’s ex-partner a few months ago: “In a couple of months we will be unveiling a statue of her so that the people of Barranquilla feel proud of this cultural benchmark, but also so that visitors come to make a ‘pilgrimage’, take a photo, stay in a hotel and invest in our beautiful city”.

Yino Márquez, the artist in charge of the project, revealed that the monument will measure 6.20 meters high and will be made entirely of bronze.

“So that all the people from Barranquilla and the whole world come to Barranquilla to take a picture with a statue of Shakira. let them know where it came fromwhere he was born and right now we are going to ask the people of Barranquilla where they would like to see that statue”, the mayor expressed.

It is important to note that Shakira already has a sculpture in the city of Barranquilla, and it consists of a figure made of steel with a measure of five meters, made by the German Dieter Patt in 2005, and is located outside the facilities of the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium.

