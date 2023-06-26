Time and distance are two fundamental pieces to gauge the effect that a concert leaves on the body, veins and heart. It is necessary to try to take advantage of the opinions of the perspective, as far as possible, to conclude the exact transcendence of what has been heard and lived, digesting between gales of impressions and harmonizing the levels of enthusiasm, expectations, illusion and reality. When the lights come back on and each element returns to its place, including the routine, customs, duties and unwritten rules of everyday life, daydreams combined with the best live music then become mirages. suspended in the retina, seductive mist of ephemeral ecstasy and echoes in the ocean of memory. For this reason, one would like to have the opportunity to return, even if it was only once more, to the exact moment where he was aware of being in front of one of those concerts that only admit, on their own merits, the qualification of indelible and imperishable. In the absence of that possibility, it remains to be remembered as a safe method to repeat the unrepeatable and find the words that help describe events as indescribable as, for example, the performance with which Kiss captivated the Rock Imperium.

Of indisputable importance, let’s not forget that it was their last visit to Spain before officially retiring from the stage, the Kiss concert in Cartagena was, in addition to an incredible crowd shower for the band and a gift of incalculable musical and sentimental value. for its faithful, a complete revelation for non-believers in the liturgy of Rock, a mandatory capital letter, as a definitive show that leaves no other (happy) way out than surrender, joy and permanent amazement.

From the unbeatable opening with ‘Detroit rock city’, ‘Shout it out loud’, ‘Deuce’ and ‘War machine’, four of their most essential songs, the American group completely took over the park on the El Batel slope with a fascinating technical display, there was no lack of the corresponding waste of pyrotechnics, fire, zip lines, giant inflatables and flying platforms, and a repertoire full of classics such as ‘Lick it up’, ‘Cold gin’, the highly celebrated (with good reason) ‘I was made for lovin’ you’ or some devastating ‘Love gun’ and ‘Black diamond’ with the good Paul Stanley flying over the respectable. An unstoppable hurricane of five-star glam metal and hard rock that ended with a song that is an anthem and a philosophy of survival: ‘Rock and roll all nite’. A masterpiece that, as its title indicates, I wish it would have lasted all night. Although, deep down, the feeling is that, like the rest of this sublime concert, we are talking about a memory for a lifetime.

The Winery Dogs.



It is true that, faced with a show of these dimensions, the rest of the main performances were somewhat overshadowed, but the one previously offered by The Winery Dogs at the Cartagena Stage is worth rescuing with considerable enthusiasm. Completely removed from the paraphernalia and bombast, the proposal of the band formed by Mike Portnoy, Richie Kotzen and Billy Sheehan, tremendous musicians, went to the very bone. With what is just and necessary, with no more fanfare than their hypnotic chemistry and masterfully managed power, this trio of aces signed an outstanding concert where hard rock, funk and blues shone in moments as inspired as ‘Captain love’, ‘ Hot streak’, ‘Stars’ or a fiery ‘Desire’.



Lordi.



A top-notch live performance that left its mark on a final day to which Lordi brought tons of make-up, the Kiss thing seems like a joke compared to the monstrous appearance of the Finnish group, and good musical moments, with ‘Blood red sandman’, ‘ Scarecrow’ and ‘Hard rock Hallelujah’ at the forefront, in a performance that, as happened with some somewhat repetitive Elegant Weapons under the inclement sun of Sunday afternoon, worked better as occasional flashes than as a closed and compact group. Although, yes, the public that filled the venue for the third consecutive day was dedicated to the cause throughout both performances, exemplifying once again the wonderful attitude with which they have vibrated every second of the festival.

History



And it is that, beyond its impeccable organization and technical operation, especially with regard to a sound that embraces perfection, we are talking about a festival in which you feel constantly covered and accompanied by a truly special energy. The number of fantastic concerts was overwhelming, yes, but it was just as exciting, maybe even more, to see live the passionate and exciting way in which thousands and thousands of people enjoyed this second and unforgettable edition of a Rock Imperium that came to stay And to make history.