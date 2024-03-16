This Saturday's match between Santa Fe and Tolima It was marred by the bad behavior of fans who caused a disturbance inside the El Campín stadium.

During the first half of the match, Tolima fans dislodged and threw chairs from the north side tribune towards the east north, where many families with children from the cardinal team were found.

The match had to be suspended for a few minutes by center back Wílmar Roldán, while the authorities took control of the situation.

Tolima fans throw chairs in El Campín. Photo:Sergio Acero Yate / El Tiempo. Share

In the images captured by the EL TIEMPO photojournalist you can see the confrontation and the chairs thrown by the Tolima fans.

In this match the stadium was full, with about 30,000 people, and only the north side stand was available for the visiting fans.

Mayor speaks out

After what happened, the mayor of Bogotá spoke, Carlos Fernando Galanwho in a first report reported that there were “injuries and material damage.”

“The disturbances that occurred today in El Campín are unacceptable. We are working with the @PoliciaBogota and the @IDRD to identify and punish each of those responsible of the events that left several injured, as well as material damage to the north stand of the stadium. In Bogotá, football must be lived in peace,” was Galán's message on his 'X' account.

