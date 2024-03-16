'The side of sweet betrayal' is a film of Brazilian origin that premiered on November 25, 2023 in Netflix. This film occupied the first places during its release and was very well received by the public. Likewise, in the trailer, the soundtrack that accompanies the hot scenes is 'Envolver', a song by the artist Anitta.

Notably 'The side of sweet betrayal' It has been a highly commented production not only for the risque scenes, but also for its level of production. This film contains quite intense scenes, so it is recommended without the company of children. Furthermore, the film continues in Netflix and here we detail everything so you don't miss it.

Watch HERE the trailer for the movie 'The Sweet Side of Betrayal'

What is the plot of 'The Sweet Side of Betrayal'?

According to Netflix's official synopsis, 'The sweet side of betrayal' tells the story of Bárbara 'Babi', an accountant who “She discovers a betrayal by her fiancé, on the eve of her wedding, and decides to embark on a new adventure in life. On that trip, she meets Judge Marco, who impacts her from the first moment they meet. Soon, she decides to invest in a relationship with the man, who is willing to introduce her to true pleasure, but she finds herself involved in other problems, when Marco's ex-wife and her ex-fiancé begin to torment Babi.”

How to watch 'The Sweet Side of Betrayal'?

'The Sweet Side of Betrayal' is available on Netflix and, to watch it, you just have to subscribe to the platform. In this film, with a duration of 98 minutes, you can find drama, suspense, action and romance. Furthermore, it promises to catch you from the first minute.

Is 'The Sweet Side of Betrayal' the same as the novel?

'The Sweet Side of Betrayal' is an adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Sue Hecker, pseudonym of the South American author Débora Giménez. In general terms, it follows the plot of the book, which explores the consequences of a love betrayal and the sexual awakening of the protagonist. It is directed by Diego Freitas and the script is by Sue Hecker.

How did the film 'The Side of Sweet Betrayal' fare in critics?

'The Sweet Side of Betrayal' has received all kinds of criticism, some of them pointing out inconsistencies in the script and a predictable plot. For example, the Heaven of Horror site mentioned that “the plot is quite thin“, although he praised the quality of the production and the choice of locations. Other portals were more critical, such as Decider, which described it as “garbage with sex“. Along the same lines, the specialized film media, Ready Steady Cut, was very clear when describing it as “a mediocre, predictable and boring thriller“which lacks chemistry between the protagonists.

Cast of 'The Sweet Side of Betrayal'

Giovanna Lancellotti (Babi)

Micael Borges (Caio)

Leandro Lima (Marco Ladeia)

Camilla Lucas (Patty)

Bruno Montaleone (Thiago)

Louise D'Tuani (Paula).

'The Side of Sweet Betrayal', Brazilian Netflix film./ Photo: Netflix

