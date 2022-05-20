Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema has reported threats she received online last week, the municipality reports Friday evening. NRC† These included death threats. After Halsema banned the Ajax ceremony on the Museumplein due to a lack of security, she was “burdened” with threats and verbal abuse, she said last week. Instagram known† The police start an investigation.

Ajax won a home match against sc Heerenveen last week and thus crowned itself champion of the Eredivisie. Due to the lack of security personnel, Halsema announced in advance that in the event of a win, a ceremony could not take place on the Museumplein, but would take place in the Johan Cruijff Arena. She was not thanked for that. The AFCA supporters’ association called it “unacceptable”. The evening passed peacefully, although the police made 51 arrests.

Halsema said on Instagram last week that she rarely responds to threats. “Keep it civilized and friendly, don’t damage our city and especially our club,” she wrote. In the message she recalled 2019, when Ajax was honored on the Museumplein after the championship. Minister Dilan Yesilgöz (Justice and Security, VVD) – also an Amsterdammer and Ajax supporter – had also responded to the threats. She called the “bagger” that Halsema received “really ashamed of you and unworthy of our club”.