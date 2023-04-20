The return of traveling comedians to national television through “Jirón del humor” has given this group of comedians a media exposure that they had not had for several years. Chino Risas, Cachay, among others, have once again gained popularity among the viewers, although there are those who are still looking for a place in this new project that Latina decided to undertake.

One of them is ‘mayimbú‘, a remembered character who passed through the Jesús María channel and who had a fleeting success during that time. The street artist spoke with “Loco Pildorita” for his YouTube channel and left some explosive statements that have surprised more than one.

‘Mayimbú’ calls Chino a traitor Laughter

First of all, the traveling comedian expressed his strong annoyance with Chino Risas for not considering him in his cast for the premiere of “Jirón del humor”. He even called him a traitor, since the two have worked together since 1994.

They offered ‘Mayimbú’ $30,000 to return to TV

On the other hand, “Mayimbú” revealed that he is very close to returning to Peruvian television after being offered the juicy amount of $30,000. Of course, the comedian did not reveal his next whereabouts, but he assured that he will announce it in the following days.

“They have offered me a program, they have offered me $30,000. I have not accepted because I am faithful to Chino Risas, but, since I already found out that he has betrayed me, I am going to accept this proposal, ”he indicated.

Why is ‘Mayimbú’ not in “Jirón del humor”?

The popular Chinese Laughter He made a live broadcast for his followers a few weeks ago. One of his fans asked him about the absence of “Mayimbú” in the new Latina program. The traveling comedian explained why his friend was not taken into account in the humorous project.

“I am going to explain the subject of Mayimbú. Many people think that the program is mine or I have an influence, but it is not so. All the artists that are integrating (the cast) are there because they are called from the production. They watch and, if they are It seems good, they bring them,” he said.