Two US students created a woman based on artificial intelligence (AI) and managed to earn up to US$100 (R$504) for each nude sent to Internet users on Reddit.

The discovery was made by the Rolling Stone website that interviewed the creators. They created the model “Claudia” in Stable Diffusion, one of the most popular AI image creation tools on the market.

“We don’t really know what to think about it, the person buying the photos is happy with the purchase as they are looking for porn. We never said that these are pictures of a real person, and buyers never asked. They just assumed,” said the students, who were discovered and reported by other Reddit participants.