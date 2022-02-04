Coronavirus Here’s how to ease event restrictions: Avit puts organizers down on percentages, Lapland opens completely

The strictest event restrictions throughout Finland can now be found in Central Ostrobothnia.

Public events restrictions have been lifted in much of Finland this week.

The government said on Wednesday that it would recommend that regional government agencies and municipalities waive restrictions on assembly altogether from 14 February.

Before that, however, the restrictions will ease a little, as the corona situation has improved with many gauges.

A kind of “partial freedom day” seems to be Saturday, February 5, when restrictions are lifted or relaxed in many areas.

The HS brought together what kind of restrictions in different areas have just come into force or will come into force in the coming days.

In Lapland, North Ostrobothnia and South Karelia, for example, the number of participants is no longer limited at all. The strictest event restrictions can be found in Central Ostrobothnia.

Read more: Many indicators now point to the relief of the epidemic: “The overall assessment is brighter than it has been for a long time”

Southern Finland

Uusimaa

Gathering restriction? There are no outdoor restrictions. Public events or general meetings of up to 50 people may be held indoors if the audience or participants have designated seating.

Restrictions on gatherings include theater and cinema screenings, concerts, sports matches if there is an audience, and other similar indoor events.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? Facilities such as gyms and swimming pools may be open, but it must be possible to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect? Until February 15.

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland is currently evaluating the easing of the restraint in Uusimaa. The decision is expected to be made on Monday 7.2. and will take effect on Tuesday 8.2.

Kanta-Häme, 5.2. from

Gathering restriction? Events and outdoor events for less than 50 participants are free. Public events for more than 50 participants may be held indoors, provided that the participants have designated seats and that the number of participants does not exceed half of the maximum number of participants in that space.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? No.

In effect? Gathering restrictions until February 20th.

Päijät-Häme

Gathering restriction? There are no outdoor restrictions. Public events and general meetings of more than 50 participants are prohibited indoors.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? The premises must be open, but it must be possible to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect? Restrictions on assembly are valid until February 15, the order for the use of the facilities until February 19.

South Karelia, 5.2. from

Gathering restriction? Is not.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? The premises must be open, but it must be possible to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect? Ordinance on the use of the premises until 20 February.

Kymenlaakso, 5.2. from

Gathering restriction? Events and outdoor events for less than 50 participants are free. Public events for 50 to 500 participants may be held indoors, provided that the participants have seating capacity and the number of participants does not exceed half of the maximum number of participants in that space.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? No.

In effect? Until February 20.

South-western Finland

Southwest Finland and Satakunta

Gathering restriction? There are no outdoor restrictions. Public events and general meetings indoors may be attended by a maximum of half of the maximum number of participants allowed.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? The premises must be open, but it must be possible to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect? Until February 15.

Western and Inner Finland

Pirkanmaa, 5.2. from

Gathering restriction? There are no outdoor restrictions. Public events and general meetings may be held indoors, up to a maximum of half the maximum number of persons allowed in that room.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? The premises must be open, but it must be possible to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect? Restriction on assembly until February 18, regulation on use of facilities until February 20.

Central Finland, 5.2. from

Gathering restriction? There are no outdoor restrictions. Public events and general meetings may be held indoors, provided that all participants have seating capacity and that no more than 75% of the seating capacity is available.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? The premises must be open, but it must be possible to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect? Restriction on assembly until February 18, regulation on use of facilities until February 20.

Southern Ostrobothnia, 5.2. from

Gathering restriction? Public events and general meetings may be held indoors, provided that all participants have seating and no more than half of the seats are available.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? The premises must be open, but it must be possible to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect? Restriction on assembly until 18 February, order to use the premises until 28 February.

Vaasa Hospital District

Gathering restriction? Public events and general meetings of more than 20 people are prohibited indoors.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? The premises must be open, but it must be possible to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect? Restriction on assembly until 28 February.

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Western and Inner Finland has stated that it is considering easing the restrictions in the Vaasa Hospital District.

Central Ostrobothnia excluding Reisjärvi

Gathering restriction? Public events and general meetings of more than 10 participants are prohibited indoors.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? The premises must be open, but it must be possible to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect? Until February 20.

East Finland

Gathering restriction? Events with seating for all, less than 100 participants, or held outdoors are not restricted. General meetings are also not restricted.

In the case of events with more than 100 participants, where there is no seat for everyone, the number of participants may not exceed half of the maximum number of participants in that event.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? No. In South Savo, North Karelia and North Savo, it must be possible to prevent close contacts between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect? Until February 20.

Northern Finland

Northern Ostrobothnia

Gathering restriction? Is not. When organizing events, the risk of infection caused by close contact must be prevented and a plan must be drawn up for the health safety of the event.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? The premises must be open, but it must be possible to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect? Until 28 February.

Kainuu, 7.2. from

Gathering restriction? Is not. The organizers of the activity retain the obligation to ensure the health safety of the events.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? The premises must be open, but it must be possible to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect? Ordinance on the use of the premises until 19 February.

Lapland, 5.2. from

Gathering restriction? Is not. When organizing events, the risk of infection caused by close contact must be prevented and a plan must be drawn up for the health safety of the event.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? The premises must be open, but it must be possible to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect? Until 28 February.