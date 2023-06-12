President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that a detailed report on the application of the Well-being programs will be presented in the coming weeks in Tabasco, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, as part of a broad plan for social, economic and cultural justice.

Within the framework of the weekly progress of the construction of the mayan train, it has been announced that the route where the first tests of the trains will be carried out has been completed. It is a 65-kilometer section in Valladolid, Yucatán, through which the first convoy from Hidalgo will travel and which will arrive in Quintana Roo in July.

In his morning press conference, at the National Palace, the progress of section 4 of the project was highlighted, which has reached 93% completion, with 195 kilometers of assembled rails, 850,000 sleepers manufactured and 171 kilometers of ballast. placed.

The general director of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism, Javier May Rodríguez, has reported that the construction of the electrified track is progressing satisfactorilywith the conclusion of 143 kilometers of the 239 that make up the route from Izamal, Yucatán, to Cancún, Quintana Roo.

Up to now, around 62,000 local jobs have been generated in the nine municipalities through which section 4 crosses, thanks to the construction of three road distributors, 24 cross drainage works and underpasses, as well as 127 pedestrian, vehicular and of fauna, of which 99 are already in operation.

At the same time, three tractor electrical substations are being developed, which are 96% complete. The modernization of the Merida-Cancun highwaywith 151 kilometers already open to traffic of the total 194 kilometers traced.

After his visit to Quintana Roo, the Secretary of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation, Jorge Nuño Lara, accompanied by the Governor Maria Elena Lezama Espinosa, highlighted the Comprehensive Program for the Development of Strategic Projects in Cancun.

It is expected that Luis Donaldo Colosio Boulevard and the Airport Distributor in Cancun will be operational by October 2023.

In addition, it is planned to deliver the connection between the Cancun Airport and the Mayan Train Station, which will have a fleet of seven electric bus units, in November. Chac Mool Avenue will be ready in December and the Nichupté Vehicular Bridge will be inaugurated in March 2024.

In collaboration with the Ministry of National Defense, through the General Directorate of Engineers, the construction of the Hotel Tren Maya Chichén Itzá in Yucatán is underway, generating 270 jobs in the region.

This construction is carried out following environmental regulations and the preservation of archaeological monuments, he emphasized. Blas Andres Nunez Jordanhead of the Mayan Train Operations Coordination Center.

In section 4, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) is working hard to preserve Chichén Itzá and Ek’ Balam through the Program for the Improvement of Archaeological Zones (Promeza).

This includes excavation work, maintenance, research and conservation projects. In addition, it is highlighted that for the first time, Chichén Itzá will have a site museum, which is under construction and has reached a 25% progress.

Regarding archaeological salvage, there have been important achievements in this section. As of June 12, 4,228 real estate and 570 movable assets have been preserved, and 42,617 ceramic pieces have been analyzed. In addition, 16 bones have been found and 110 natural features have been protected, such as caves and cenotes.

These advances in construction and development reflect the commitment of the Mexican government to the economic, social and cultural impulse of the southern regions of the country.

This ambitious infrastructure work, the Mayan Train, is expected to not only generate employment and improve connectivity, but also promote the preservation and appreciation of the region’s archaeological and natural heritage, thus contributing to sustainable development and responsible tourism.