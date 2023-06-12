Andrés Manuel López Obrador during his morning press conference this Monday. JMM/CHAIR

The first words of Andrés Manuel López Obrador after the National Council of Morena have been a call for unity within his party, Morena. The president has indicated that in accordance with what was agreed in the meeting this Sunday he will not be able to speak or favor any of the candidates to be the party’s representative in the next 2024 elections. “Yesterday it was agreed that the President of the Republic would not It can be for or against those who aspire to be coordinators of the transformation”, he declared at the morning press conference from the National Palace, this Monday. To reaffirm the idea that the most important thing is unity in his movement. And he added: “Unity is very important for us to do well as a country, but the economy is doing very well, there is governance, social peace, well-being and happiness among the people. There is no social bad mood anymore, people are happy”.

Morena agreed during the council on the guidelines for the selection of her candidate for the presidential elections next year, while López Obrador’s commitment has been that the ‘corcholatas’, as the candidates are colloquially known, accept the name that comes out after the internal survey to be carried out among party members.

López Obrador has also mentioned that this week it will be announced who will be the substitute as Foreign Secretary after Marcelo Ebrard resigned from his position last week to get fully involved in his candidacy. The president has also indicated that it is expected to find a replacement for the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, although the secretary has not yet officially resigned. “When the resignations are formally presented, it has been announced that today, from Foreign Relations, and I think that this week we are going to announce who is going to replace Marcelo Ebrard, and also this week the secretary will surely present his resignation of Governorate”.

Due to the president’s statements at the conference this Monday, it is likely that Claudia Sheinbaum, Ricardo Monreal and Fernández Noroña will also present their resignation in the coming days. The president revealed that tomorrow he will ask his cabinet: “Do you want to continue to finish or do you plan to participate as a candidate?”

The president highlighted from the meeting on Sunday that in the National Council of Morena, everyone unanimously approved the rules for the election and advised that the conservative bloc unify and define a project. “That they defend a project, an ideal, a doctrine. That they put aside pragmatism, the search for power for power’s sake”, he pointed out.

Lastly, López Obrador has reiterated that he would like to be remembered as the one who contributed to the transformation process in Mexico. “I am going to leave the task of establishing the bases of the transformation well established, we have already made a lot of progress, but there is still a long way to go”, he expressed.

