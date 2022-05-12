Baldini’s team won 1-0 in front of the home crowd thanks to a goal in the 90th minute of the former Neapolitan. A goal for each side was canceled by the Var. Friday 20 May the return match

The third network is the right one. After a goal for each side canceled by the referee, Christian Maggio gets a hand in the 90th minute. Vicenza beat Cosenza thanks to the former Napoli goal, good at putting the ball into the goal after a great play by Dalmonte. Now Baldini’s team will face the return to San Vito-Marulla, scheduled for Friday 20 May, with two out of three results available: away goals are not worth it. The referee in the first half canceled a goal at random for stealing the ball from De Maio starting from an offside position. In the second half Diaw overtook Matosevic, but as he fell he touched the ball with his arm. See also Rebic enters the comfort zone: goals and assists to push Milan into the second leg

tense nerves – Choirs and red and white smoke bombs at the kick-off: ten thousand fans at Romeo Menti. Cosenza gets off to a better start: in the 2nd case, Contini commits him who smanaccia. The problems start immediately for the guests, in the 7th minute Boultam is forced to go out due to a muscle problem: Vallocchia in his place. The most exciting duel is the one on the left between Lukaku and Bittante, the former Lazio points several times at the opponent looking for the bottom. Cavion has two excellent chances from distance and in the 27th minute he also hits the crossbar. The reaction of Bisoli’s men comes shortly after. At 31 ‘Caso steals the ball from De Maio, overcomes the defense and beats the goalkeeper. The referee Maresca called to the Var cancels the goal of the advantage because the attacker started offside disturbed the action of the defender. Tense nerves on and off the field, the referee pulls out two red cards and one yellow towards the Cosenza bench. In the recovery of the first half Venturi tries the stunt in the area after the corner, but the defense makes a wall. See also Palmeiras puts an end to the signing of Carlos Salcedo

GOAL AT 90 ‘ – The two teams do not spare each other. At 51 ‘, first Caso and then Diaw try to break the deadlock with two chances. Ten minutes later it is Frog from the edge who seeks the shot, which ends up in the hands of Matosevic. At 70 ‘it is still Lukaku’s rush to create problems for the opposing defenders, the Belgian finds Diaw in the area who, falling, puts the ball into the goal. The attacker touches the ball with an arm before it ends up in the net, the referee also cancels this after a silent check. It’s been a red and white siege in the last twenty minutes. The defense of Cosenza closes and rejects any attack. At 79 ‘Baldini sends Meggiorini onto the field to increase the attacking weight. Dalmonte had also entered before, in the 90th minute it was he who crossed Vaisanen in the area with a double tunnel and Maggio was on the line to score goals. Fundamental success for the red and white in view of the return to San Vito-Marulla. In the event of a tie in the 180 ‘, the best ranked team, that of Bisoli, will be saved. See also Piqué harshly accuses Real Madrid after the controversy against Valencia

May 12, 2022 (change May 12, 2022 | 23:10)

