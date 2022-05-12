Tourist announced the first leg of their “My name is Tourista” international tour, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The trio mentioned that Mexico and Colombia will be the countries they will visit between June and August. In addition, the group has not left our country out, as they will perform in different cities of Peru to present their new songs.

“ We are very excited about this tour because we return to Mexico and Colombia after a long time, but this time not only to CDMX and Bogotá. but we will be in several cities of each country and in important festivals such as Machaca in Mexico and Rock Colombia Day respectively”, commented its vocalist, Rui Pereira.

Tourista says goodbye with a special show

Tourista is very excited about her international tour. Therefore, to say goodbye to all his fans, he will offer a special show at YIELD BAR in downtown Lima, where he will play his best songs and will be accompanied by the rapper JAZE, the cumbia of Olaya Sound System and the alternative rock of Los Outsaiders, in addition to the DJ Pyramids.

Tourista Photo: diffusion

Tourista prepares a new song before going on tour

The trio made up of Rui Pereira (vocals and guitar), Genko (guitar and synthesizers) and Sandro Labenita (drums) surprised with their new song “No Me Arrepiento”, which, shortly after its release, has more than 50 thousand views on their digital platforms. In addition, the band announced that before going on tour they will present a new song.