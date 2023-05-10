Surprise mom on her day with the best gift what could I get! how about a home remodeling? And even if the cost seems high, don’t worry, Mejoravit is the solution to make that dream come true without affecting your economy.

This credit, granted by a financial institution through the Infonavit, is designed for minor works such as improving, remodeling, expanding, painting or waterproofing your home, and also to change the kitchen or bathroom furniture. It is the best gift you could give your mother this May 10th.

Among the characteristics of Mejoravit are that the amount of the credit goes from 5 thousand 045.91 pesos to 149 thousand 485.19 pesos, and the term to pay it is from 12 to 48 months. The annual interest rate is 17.50% on the unpaid balance of the credit.

In addition, 80% of the amount will be given to you on a card that you can use in establishments affiliated with the Mejoravit program, and up to 20% of the credit is deposited in the account of your choice, so that you can use it for labor.

This credit can be accessible to you, since you can request it as many times as you want, you only have to let a two-month period pass after liquidating the financing.

The requirements are to be a beneficiary of Infonavit with a current employment relationship, have the minimum score and have four months of seniority in the company where you work, your age plus the term of your credit may not be greater than 70 years, the balance of your Subaccount Housing must be at least 6 thousand 307.39 pesos, if you already obtained a Mejoravit credit or any other with Infonavit, you must have settled it in a timely manner, and the home to which the improvements will be made can be in your name or from a close relative.

Do not miss the opportunity to make your mother’s dream come true on this special day, Mejoravit is the best option!