













Dragon Ball: 5 movies where Goku really shines

Many times, depending on the script, is that Goku can have a comical and entertaining combat as happens when he fights against the rabbit in the first chapters of dragonball or exciting and dramatic duels like when he fights, for example, against Piccolo.

But, that’s what happens in anime, where you have to search through more than 200 episodes to get to those moments. Dragon Ball also has a good number of movies – already 20 – and there we have much more precious moments where Goku shines with his own light. So that you get to those memorable fights faster, here we present the 5 movies where the Saiyan shines like the greats.

5 Dragon Ball Movies Where Goku Looks Like a Champion

the mystical adventure

This film – almost original – brings to the cinema for the first time characters such as Master Tsuru, Ten Shin Han and Chaoz. If we talk about this trio, we must also include the murderer Tao Pai Pai. In this movie that was released in 1988 we even have the addition of Arale from Dr. Slump.

There, Arale’s brothers do everything to Tao Pai Pai, however, the duel that this murderer has with Goku is certainly exciting, especially when the little guy stops the Do Don Pa with his hands. In the end, Master Tsuru’s brother tries to kill the children using his ship’s missiles, but our heroes bounce them off and the villain perishes.

The strongest in the world

In the second Dragon Ball Z movie – perhaps one of the most forgotten – Goku already knows how to use the kaiohken and must face the minions of doctor Willow whose brain is now in a mecha.

Since he’s not facing Nappa or Vegeta, Goku can afford to abuse his enemies, even blasting one with a kaiohken. With the rest of the villains, it has to be used more thoroughly because they are 2 against 1. Neither Krillin, Gohan, even Piccolo make a great appearance at this precise moment.

The strongest against the strongest

We first saw a Super Saiyan – very broken by the way – in the fifth Dragon Ball Z movie “The strongest against the strongest”.. Cooler seems to have enough power to finish off Goku, especially from the Death Ball he throws to Earth.

Yet with everything against him, Goku using his transformation and all his strength, manages to bounce the huge sphere of energy, launching Freeza’s brother into space. The good thing is that it would not be the last of this villain because we would still see him in a sixth installment.

If Goku doesn’t do it, who will?

The last Dragon Ball Z movie from the 90’s is for many one of the best, Not only because of the quality of the animation, but also because we see Tapion – an original character – giving the Z Sword to Trunks.

Goku must reach Super Saiyan 3 and thus face the enormous Hildegan at an apparent disadvantage. At first it seemed that the protagonist of this anime was not going to be able to, because technically he was fighting with a kaiju, but in the end he did. As he said it”If I don’t do it, no one else will.” and with the “Dragon Strike” – which unfortunately is not canon-, defeat this enormous enemy.

Dragon Ball: The Path to Power

The last Dragon Ball movie of the 90s was the one that celebrated the tenth anniversary of the anime. Here the first two arcs of the series were condensed, when Goku first meets Bulma and the others, and his battle with the Red Patrol.

During a good part of the movie, Goku gives a great performance fighting against the Red Patrol army, however, It is at the end, when he does a miraculous Kame Hame Ha that he manages to defeat the enemy.

These were the 5 Dragon Ball movies where we see that Goku really looks like the greats and that you will surely enjoy when you see them.

