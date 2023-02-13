Ana Maria Alvarado 54-year-old, could be preparing the bomb, that is, the lawsuit against her former boss Maxine Woodside, since there has been much comment about whether she really fired her or not, although the first maintains that it was indeed herself who He told her that she was no longer required.

After this controversy it came to light that Maxine Woodside would be saving a large amount of money as a liquidation for Ana María Alvarado who apparently they would touch almost three million pesos for working on the radio with her for over 30 years.

After 32 years of collaborating in the TODO PARA LA MUJER program, for which ANITA receives almost 3 MILLION PESOS for LIQUIDATION, of which until today she has not received any payment. However, WOODSIDE, HIS SON AND FORMULA GROUP will defend themselves…” wrote the tweeter.

And it is that according to the tweeter Doña Carmelita, the host of Sale el Sol would receive that strong liquidation for so many years providing her services, which is why the so-called Queen of Radio had told her colleague that it was a lie that I was fired.

If some of you remember days ago, they told the Mexican journalist that Maxine Woodside could have accounted for everything that would be due to her former employee, which is why she regretted it and pointed out that it was lies that she fired her, as she has been saying in different media.