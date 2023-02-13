Interested students must register by February 24 through the MEC Single Access Portal

Registration for Sisu (Unified Selection System), which selects students for vacancies in public higher education institutions, begins on Thursday (16.Feb.2023). To apply, interested parties must access the Single Access Portal from the Ministry of Education until February 24th.

The website provides information on selection processes for higher education, such as Prouni (University for All Program), which offers scholarships at private colleges, and Fies (Student Financing Fund), with special funding for higher education courses.

All selection processes are based on the grades obtained in the Enem (National High School Examination). Exam results were made available to students at Student Page this Monday (13.feb).

Students who finished writing the Enem and candidates “trainers” —who have not yet finished high school— will not be able to enroll in Sisu.

According to the Ministry of Education, “the results are used as a sole or complementary criterion in the selection processes, in addition to serving as parameters for accessing government aid, such as that provided by Fies”.

With information from Brazil Agency.