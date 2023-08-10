He is not just any player. In addition to his style of play based on possession of the ball and taking risks, in the stands of Enrique Roca he is recognized for the goal scored on May 29, 2022 at the Rico Pérez and which led to the victory of Real Murcia and promotion to the First Federation. It was a blow from the edge of the area in the 73rd minute in that mythical game with nearly 13,000 players in the stands that marked a turning point in the trajectory of the centenary club.

That is why it is not easy for the grana technical secretariat to stop having a footballer like that, although the fact that the midfielder has to play the African Cup next January has had a notable influence. The imminent arrival of veteran Tomás Pina, 35, who last season played for China’s Henan Songshan Longmen and who has made 301 First Division appearances in teams like Mallorca, Villarreal and Alavés, would speed things up. If the signing of Pina, who would join Montoro’s, is consummated, Ganet will in all probability have to pack his bags after two years of grana, a journey that has also changed the footballer’s life.

See also Follow the appearance of López Miras live after the meeting with Pedro Sánchez to stop the sixth wave The data 62

matches Pablo Ganet has played with the red shirt since his arrival at the club in the summer of 2021 He became a fundamental piece in the red midfield scoring 10 goals, one of them (May 29, 2022) which led to the promotion of the red club to the First Federation, a whole explosion of Murcianism.

Ganet would leave Murcia revalued and towards a destination, probably in African or Asian football, in which his salaries will be higher than in the home of Granada. The declaration of intent of the club is red, making him train yesterday outside his teammates at the Pinatar Arena and forcing him to exercise alongside Armando and Iván Casado, two other footballers who do not count, is a sign that Pablo Ganet is on the ramp of exit. An operation that will be easy as long as the Equatoguinean soccer player has an offer on the table for more than a year and is also interested in leaving after receiving compensation from the Grana entity.

Julio Gracia, with offers



Julio Gracia, a midfielder who does count for the grana technical secretary headed by Javier Recio, has several offers on the table, one of them from Castellón, Real Murcia’s rival this season in group 2 of the First Federation. The Sevillian midfielder would not look badly on leaving the Grana entity, but Murcia does not want to let him leave and has offered him a salary increase and an extension of his contract, but the footballer has not accepted.